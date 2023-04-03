



Due to the intense rain recorded on the afternoon of this Monday, April 3, 2023 in Cuenca, the accumulation of water in various areas.

One of those affected is on the Cuenca – Azogues road, near the Mall del Río, where a large amount of water accumulated and made traffic difficult.

Staff of lto ETAPA EP came to the point to deal with the damming.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (INAMHI) warned that heavy rains will be recorded in the province of Azuay until 10:00 p.m. this Tuesday, April 4.

According to the weather forecast, in Azuay there will be occasional drizzles with temperatures between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius.

INAMHI reported that the atmospheric ocean conditions that develop in the national territory favor the occurrence of rains, this is due to the fact that off the coast of Ecuador there are high temperatures on the sea surface.

He warned that every year April is the month where the highest values ​​of rainfall are recorded in the inter-Andean alley.