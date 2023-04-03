Home Technology How to set reading mode? On Chrome it is not difficult
We recently went to the discovery of the browser settings of Googlealso finding a way to manage multiple accounts on Chrome, but there are many secrets yet to be discovered: one of them is the reading mode.

To activate it on all your devices desktopit is enough to enter the experimental options since, since the launch of Chrome’s reading mode in 2019, there has not yet been a stable evolution of this particular function.

Without further ado, let’s start with the guide: to get this feature, all you have to do is open Chrome on your PCthen copy and paste into the address bar with this command:

chrome://flags/#enable-reader-mode

At this point press Enter and it will open a new tab with a long series of Settings. You are interested in the first, relating to Reader Mode. Just set it to Enabled.

At this point, before pressing Reboot, copy and paste this command:

chrome://flags/#temporary-unexpire-flags-m100

Hit enter and just now choose Reboot to restart the Browser. Now, on any web page, a new icon should appear in the address bar. The result can be seen below.
Once active, you can also access the display settings to customize the experience based on your needs: to do so, press on the A that you find at the top right of the screen with the Reader Mode active.

