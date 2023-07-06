Intensive care worker injured during attempted robbery in Valledupar

In the afternoon of this Wednesday, the intensive care doctor Tito Modesto Pumarejo, 57 years old, was injured in an apparent robbery attempt. The incident occurred while he was in his truck at Carrera 19 with Calle 11 B in Valledupar.

According to the police report, the specialist was inside his vehicle when he was approached by four individuals who were traveling on two motorcycles. One of them took out a traumatic type weapon and shot him in the face, causing a wound in his lower right jaw.

Given the situation, the community helped the doctor and transferred him to the city’s High Complexity Clinicwhere he received medical attention for the injury caused by the offender.

The authorities went to the medical center to take the victim’s statement and carry out the necessary investigations to find the whereabouts of those responsible for the attack on the health professional.

