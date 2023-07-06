Home » After Italy .. Lionesses of the Atlas renew the result of whiteness in front of Switzerland
News

After Italy .. Lionesses of the Atlas renew the result of whiteness in front of Switzerland

by admin
After Italy .. Lionesses of the Atlas renew the result of whiteness in front of Switzerland

2023 July 5 – modified on
[التاريخ]

Coach Reynald fails to solve the problem of the Moroccan national team’s offensive tendency against European teams, and Rosella is far from level


Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi

The Moroccan national team failed for the second time in succession to decipher the European defenses after its second friendly match against the Swiss national team in the afternoon, which ended with the result of whiteness, as the previous one that gathered at the end of last week against the Italian women’s team.

During this match, coach Reynald examined the strengths and weaknesses of the Atlas women, who will represent Morocco in the Women’s World Cup, which will be held at the end of this month in Australia and New Zealand.

Reynald focused on the Italian and Swiss national teams, due to the convergence of the level of their women from the German machines, the most prominent candidates for the championship title, as the national elements were able to keep their nets clean through the heroic performance presented by each of the goalkeeper “Khadija Al-Ramishi”, “Yasmine Lamrabet” and “Zainab”. Al-Radwani”, while the English player “Rosella Ayyan”, appeared lost in the green grass and was light years away from her usual level throughout the lurking and preparation period. With her and a number of other substitutions, the spirit of the lionesses was revived, who threatened the Swiss national team’s goal, but the defense and the goalkeeper prevented the signing of the first goal, so that the match’s wisdom announced the end of the match with a goalless draw, zero for the same.

See also  Fuxin held a key project "green approval season" mobilization meeting to improve the efficiency of project approval and win the opening battle


You may also like

Small Municipalities, circular sent to the prefects on...

The “hail” spoils the crops of small farmers...

Young man drowned in the waters of the...

Joint operations of the Local Police, Carabinieri, Guardia...

Intensive care worker injured during attempted robbery in...

Access to National Registry data via a single...

Shocking Twist: Mother Hid Missing Teen in Disturbing...

Art and Culture at the Cloister: history, traditions...

East Side The East Side Council approves points...

The ku klux klan, violence against blacks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy