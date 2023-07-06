After Italy .. Lionesses of the Atlas renew the result of whiteness in front of Switzerland

2023 July 5 – modified on

Coach Reynald fails to solve the problem of the Moroccan national team’s offensive tendency against European teams, and Rosella is far from level







Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi

The Moroccan national team failed for the second time in succession to decipher the European defenses after its second friendly match against the Swiss national team in the afternoon, which ended with the result of whiteness, as the previous one that gathered at the end of last week against the Italian women’s team.

During this match, coach Reynald examined the strengths and weaknesses of the Atlas women, who will represent Morocco in the Women’s World Cup, which will be held at the end of this month in Australia and New Zealand.

Reynald focused on the Italian and Swiss national teams, due to the convergence of the level of their women from the German machines, the most prominent candidates for the championship title, as the national elements were able to keep their nets clean through the heroic performance presented by each of the goalkeeper “Khadija Al-Ramishi”, “Yasmine Lamrabet” and “Zainab”. Al-Radwani”, while the English player “Rosella Ayyan”, appeared lost in the green grass and was light years away from her usual level throughout the lurking and preparation period. With her and a number of other substitutions, the spirit of the lionesses was revived, who threatened the Swiss national team’s goal, but the defense and the goalkeeper prevented the signing of the first goal, so that the match’s wisdom announced the end of the match with a goalless draw, zero for the same.





