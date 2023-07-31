Intentional Assault: Migrant Workers Struck by Pickup Truck in North Carolina Walmart Parking Lot

Title: Migrant Workers Struck in Intentional Assault Outside North Carolina Walmart

LINCOLNTON, NORTH CAROLINA – In a shocking incident on Sunday afternoon, six migrant workers were intentionally struck and injured by a pickup truck in front of a Walmart store in Lincolnton, North Carolina. Local authorities are currently on the lookout for the driver responsible for what has now been classified as an intentional assault.

The disturbing incident occurred shortly after 1:00 p.m. local time outside the Walmart store, located approximately 61 kilometers northwest of Charlotte. The Lincolnton Police Department swiftly arrived at the scene to provide aid and gather information.

All six injured individuals were quickly transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Thankfully, none of the injuries sustained were deemed life-threatening, according to authorities.

Limited details have been released regarding the circumstances leading up to the incident, as well as the motivations behind this senseless act. The Lincolnton Police Department described the driver as an “older white male” operating an older model black midsize SUV with a roof rack.

While the investigation is ongoing, the department has released surveillance footage of the black SUV involved, urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in identifying the vehicle and its driver. Law enforcement officials have yet to provide any further updates on potential leads or suspects.

“The motives of the suspect are still under investigation,” declared the Lincolnton Police Department in a statement posted on their official Facebook page.

This shocking incident has left the local community shaken, as concerns for the safety of migrant workers and the motives of the assailant have raised serious questions. The incident comes at a time of heightened tension surrounding immigration issues in the United States.

As with any case involving the targeted assault of innocent individuals, authorities are working diligently to ensure justice is served. The incident has sparked calls for increased security and protection for vulnerable communities in the area.

CNN will continue to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

