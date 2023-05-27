The installation of new informal sales points is prohibited in Cali

The contingency suffered by Cali caused by the cut off of the natural gas supply in the southwest of the country, generated the improper use of public space to establish new informal sales points.

Circumstance that installed a measure imposed by the Ministry of Security and Justice, in accordance with the National and District Public Policy of Informal Sales.

This regulation has to do with the fact that only those merchants who have started the characterization process and who are waiting for the permit or resolution that allows them to carry out said activity may carry out this activity.

In other words, the District Administration reiterates the prohibition to establish new informal sales and clarifies that only those vendors who were already carrying out their activity in the public space may continue.

“In view of the current situation, it is inappropriate and inadmissible to establish new informal outlets. We cannot allow the installation of charcoal grill stalls or other types of furniture to carry out sales activities in public spaces,” said Dayana Rojas, coordinator of the Public Policy for Vendors.

Inform them.

Under the objective of avoiding new informal sales, the teams of the Undersecretary of Inspection, Surveillance and Control will be deployed throughout the territory to carry out the supervision and control of the use of public space.

Comments