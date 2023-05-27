Home » Impressa Repuestos announces new winter promotions for the purchase of shock absorbers – Diario La Página
Impressa Repuestos, the leading company in the region in the sale of original and quality spare parts, announced new promotions at the beginning of winter to ride the car “by touch” and avoid mishaps on the road.

“For more than 75 years, Impresa Repuestos has led the way in the automotive industry, providing solutions to its customers, offering them all kinds of spare parts at fair prices, with quality and warranty, for longer!”, executives say.

Among the winter promotions there is a 50% discount on the second shock absorber and, in addition, you can take an umbrella for free.

Impressa Repuestos has a presence in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, totaling 46 branches and more than 1,300 collaborators. This means that the company maintains a real closeness with its clients, to whom it offers the best solutions for the maintenance of their vehicles.

Executives remember that Impressa offers advice and fair prices, in addition to the fact that quotes can be made through the contact center 2278 9999, which does not take more than 3 minutes.

“Impressa Repuestos’ commitment remains firm: At home, each strategy will be focused on its customers to provide them with quality service, offering a wide line of spare parts, at fair prices through communication channels and nearest branches,” representatives detailed. of the company

