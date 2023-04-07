For many, losing or maintaining their weight is non-negotiable, so they look for all kinds of methods to speed up their metabolism or any other tool that can help them fulfill this purpose. One of the most popular practices lately is the famous intermittent fasting.a diet in which the time between each meal of the day is taken into account.

KienyKe.com talked with the Dr. Alexandra Radaa specialist in well-being and aesthetics in this regard to define if intermittent fasting was a fad, another diet or a lifestyle.

Given this, the specialist clarified that it can be all three things, however, she mentioned that it was very important to understand how this practice worked and what it implied for the body:

“Intermittent fasting is an incredible option that the body has even to heal, but be careful if you do not know or understand the importance of eating well when fasting, it is better not to do it”, explains the expert, emphasizing that before deciding on intermittent fasting, it was necessary to be fully aware of what it meant to apply a good diet, otherwise it could bring many complications to the body. In addition to an effect contrary to losing weight.

“If you don’t know how to eat and start fasting, what happens is that after several hours they want to eat the swollen world, maybeBecause that does not make sense, because we are sacrificing weight loss to a state of health that must be lasting over time “he mentioned.

Finally, the doctor spoke about the food groups and their distribution to take care of a good diet and thus be able to apply this type of mechanism that definitely works if done properly.