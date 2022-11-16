IVREA The bishop of Ivrea, mgr. Edoardo Aldo Cerrato, began his second decade, after the celebrations of last October 2022 of the first decade on the Eporedian episcopal chair, with a series of appointments of priests to the pastoral leadership of some of the parishes of the Diocese. The priest Don Riccardo Bigi has been appointed Administrator of the parish of Loranzè and director of the Diocesan Liturgical Office. Don Davide Mazza, bishop’s vice chancellor and vice director of the diocesan historical archive, has also received the position of vicar of the parishes of Salerano and Samone. The presbyter Don Davide Kamal Chelladurai was chosen as parish vicar of San Giacomo, in Rivarolo Canavese. Don Andrea Pilchero has been nominated episcopal vicar for the consecrated life. Don Mario Viano, in addition to retaining the position of Bosconero, has received the position of Abbot parish priest of Santa Maria Assunta in San Benigno Canavese, where he will make his official entry on 8 December 2022. In addition to announcing the new appointments of priests recently ordained by the bishop of Ivrea, the Diocese announced the priestly ordination of the deacon currently in service in the parish of Rivarolo of Antonio Luca Parisi, 32 years old, at 10.30 in the morning of Saturday 7 January 2023 by Monsignor Edoardo Aldo Cerrato in the Cathedral of Ivrea. The new priest will celebrate his first mass at 10 am on Sunday 8 January in the church of San Lorenzo Martire in his hometown, Venaria Reale. Don Antonio Luca Parisi, who entered the Seminary of Ivrea on 26 May 2016, has recently finished his studies at the Almo Collegio Capranica in Rome and had already carried out pastoral service in the parishes of Agliè, San Giorgio, San Giusto and Ozegna, where he had “experienced the beauty of priestly fraternity, the collaboration between priests and lay people in parish communities and the strong desire of children and young people to seek that more that gives meaning to life”. On 2 July 2022 he was ordained a deacon by Monsignor Cerrato in the Cathedral of Ivrea. s.ro.