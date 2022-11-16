The 64 matches of Qatar 2022 seen by bookmakers: not only the classic odds on the results, but promotions, welcome bonuses and dedicated increased odds
Finally here we are: with a little bitterness for Italy’s absence, but the appointment with Qatar 2022 is upon us. 64 games to be experienced, matches for which the bookmakers will prepare not only the “classic” odds on the results, but also increased odds, promotions and welcome bonuses, even for ante-post bets. In this article you will find all the information about it: all the unmissable odds and the most attractive bonuses will be collected here, so as not to miss a single opportunity.
Bonus “stumbling blocks” at Goldbet and Better
For all new users, from Monday 14 to Saturday 19 November here is the “gufata” bonus on Better and Goldbet. By predicting a team between Belgium, Brazil, France, England, Portugal and Spain in the “Elimination Phase” market with a “Group Phase” result, you can get a bonus every time the chosen team suffers an unexpected event (own goal, missed penalties, etc. ).
