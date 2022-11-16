Home Sports The best betting bonuses for the 2022 World Cup: promos and increased odds
Sports

The best betting bonuses for the 2022 World Cup: promos and increased odds

by admin
The best betting bonuses for the 2022 World Cup: promos and increased odds

The 64 matches of Qatar 2022 seen by bookmakers: not only the classic odds on the results, but promotions, welcome bonuses and dedicated increased odds

Finally here we are: with a little bitterness for Italy’s absence, but the appointment with Qatar 2022 is upon us. 64 games to be experienced, matches for which the bookmakers will prepare not only the “classic” odds on the results, but also increased odds, promotions and welcome bonuses, even for ante-post bets. In this article you will find all the information about it: all the unmissable odds and the most attractive bonuses will be collected here, so as not to miss a single opportunity.

Bonus “stumbling blocks” at Goldbet and Better

For all new users, from Monday 14 to Saturday 19 November here is the “gufata” bonus on Better and Goldbet. By predicting a team between Belgium, Brazil, France, England, Portugal and Spain in the “Elimination Phase” market with a “Group Phase” result, you can get a bonus every time the chosen team suffers an unexpected event (own goal, missed penalties, etc. ).

November 15, 2022 (change November 15, 2022 | 5:34 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Taiwan like Ukraine? China 'special watch' - Foreign

You may also like

How to bet on the 2022 World Cup....

There are 9 rounds left in the league,...

Serie A and the World Cup, Juve have...

Chinese Basketball Association: Du Feng resigns as Chinese...

National team, Albania-Italy: Mancini’s words on the eve

Cycling, Van Aert: the goal is the cyclo-cross...

Di Francesco: “In my second year, the transfer...

Women’s Italy still ko: Northern Ireland wins 1-0

France, Nkunku injured: miss the World Cup

Atp Finals, Ruud beats Fritz and is in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy