For the upcoming GeForce RTX 4080, ASUS has launched a variety of self-made cards, the highest-end of which is the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 overclocked version. Let’s take a look at the performance of this graphics card with a prodigal eye. !

design

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 uses a precision die-cast all-metal frame. The ingeniously designed thick structure can effectively support the giant body with a length of 357.6 mm and a thickness of 3.5 slots, and maintain the rigidity of the PCB.

The heat dissipation power is composed of three 104mm axial fans with guide rings. The direction of the central fan is different from that of the left and right sides, which reduces turbulence and noise while enhancing air flux and air pressure. The bearing of the fan adopts a double-ball structure, so it is also more durable than ordinary oil seal/fluid bearings.

The main body of the heat sink in contact with the chip is a super large vapor chamber, with a groove milled on the other side, allowing 7 heat pipes to be embedded in it without being flattened, thereby improving the heat conduction performance of the heat pipe.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 prepares 10 + 3-phase power supply for GPU chip and memory, and configures 12VHPWR terminal. The PCB adopts a short board design, which only accounts for about 6% of the total length of the graphics card, and the remaining space is left for the radiator to flow through, thereby improving the ventilation efficiency inside the case.

The air outlet on the back of the graphics card uses the thickness of the metal backplane to carve a three-dimensional ROG Prodigal Eye Logo, with perfect texture. There are also two sets of PWM temperature-controlled fan contacts at the end, providing additional DIY flexibility. The tail end is covered with LED lamp beads, which support Aura Sync synchronous lighting effects.

If you are still worried that the board will bend after a long time, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 provides a graphics card support bracket that can be transformed into a screwdriver. Also provide 1 set of power transfer cables from 3 sets of PCIe 8 pins to 12VHPWR terminals.

testing platform

CPU Intel Core i9-13900K motherboard ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero Memory Kingston FURY Beast DDR5-6000 16GBx2 heat sink ASUS ROG Strix LC II 360 ARGB White Edition heat transfer medium Thermalright TF8 graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition store Kingston FURY Renegade SSD 2TB

Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD 2TB power supply FSP Hydro PTM PRO ATX 3.0 (PCIe 5.0) 1200W working system Windows 11 Professional

According to the data detected by GPU-Z, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 overclocked graphics card is compared with the original NVIDIA version, the Boost clock is overclocked from 120 Hz to 2605 Hz, the default power consumption limit is relaxed from 320W to 360W, and the maximum power consumption limit Relaxing from 355W to 420W makes it more flexible for overclocking.

3DMark

In the Time Spy test of 3DMark simulating DirectX 12 games, the Graphic score of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 overclocked version is about 3.3 ~ 3.4% ahead of the NVIDIA Founding Edition. The overall score of the Speed ​​Way test, which simulates the DirectX 12 Ultimate game, is about 1.9% ahead.

game performance

In terms of game measurement, the average frame rate of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 overclocked version at 4K 2160p resolution is about 2.5% ahead of the NVIDIA founding version, and WQHD 1440p is 2% ahead.

Power Consumption vs. Temperature

Due to overclocking, the maximum power consumption of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 overclocked version measured by NVIDIA PCAT tool is nearly 30W higher than that of the NVIDIA founding version. However, thanks to the excellent heat dissipation design, the maximum temperature of the GPU is actually 1.4 °C lower. The memory temperature is also 2 °C lower.

Summarize

The channel price of ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 overclocking version is NT$ 49990.

To be honest, compared with the basic version of the graphics card, the increased price of the high-end graphics card has not been fully reflected in the performance. It is more about providing better materials, dazzling appearance design, and a longer warranty period. See if the user’s budget is able to support it.

In the first sale event of GeForce RTX 4080 held at 22:00 on November 16th, ASUS will give away 3 pieces of TUF Gaming TF120 ARGB fans (with controller) with a market price of NT$ 1590. Login to the official website will give away a market price of NT$ 1290 ROG Herculx graphics card support bracket, friends who are interested in buying may wish to make more use of it.