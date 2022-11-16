NetEase Home> NetEase Entertainment> Text
Netease Entertainment reported on November 16 On November 16, the complete nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards were released. Beyonce led the way with 9 nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with 8 nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with 7 nominations.
It is understood that the awards ceremony will start at 9 am on February 6 next year, Beijing time, and we look forward to the results.
grammy awards
The Grammy Awards are music awards sponsored by the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences in 1958. The Grammy Awards, together with the Academy Awards for film, the Emmy Awards for TV, and the Tony Awards for drama, are called the four major annual entertainment awards in the United States.
The Grammy Awards cover pop, rock, R&B, rap, country, gospel, jazz, Latin, classical and other music genres, and the winners are determined by professional votes. The most important awards of the Grammy Awards are the four major (comprehensive) awards: Album of the Year, Production of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Newcomer.
The full list of nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards is as follows:
album of the year
Travel – ABBA
30 – Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Renaissance – Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J.Blige
In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay
Mr.Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Special – Lizzo
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
song of the year
abcdefu – Gayle
About Damn Time – Lizzo
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) – Taylor Swift
As It Was – Harry Styles
Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé
Easy On Me – Adele
GOD DID – DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy
The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar
Just Like That – Bonnie Raitt
Annual production
Don’t Shut Me Down – Abba
Easy On Me – Adele
BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
You And Me On The Rock – Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
Woman – Doja Cat
Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time – Lizzo
As It Was – Harry Styles
best newcomer
Anitta
Lact
Moonlight
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Wet Leg
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
best music video
Easy On Me – Adele
Yet To Come – BTS
Woman – Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar
As It Was – Harry Styles
All Too Well:The Short Film – Taylor Swift
best pop album
Travel – Abba
30 – Adele
Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay
Special – Lizzo
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
best pop chorus
Don’t Shut Me Down – Abba
Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe – Coldplay & BTS
I Like You (a Happier Song) – Post Malone & Doja Cat
Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
best pop artist
Easy On Me – Adele
Moscow Mule – Bad Bunny
Woman – Doja Cat
Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
About Damn Time – Lizzo
As It Was – Harry Styles
