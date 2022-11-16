

65th Annual Grammy Awards Full Nominations Open

Today, the full list of nominations for the 65th Annual Grammys was released. Beyoncé led the way with 9 nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with 8 nominations. Netease Entertainment reported on November 16 On November 16, the complete nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards were released. Beyonce led the way with 9 nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with 8 nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with 7 nominations.

It is understood that the awards ceremony will start at 9 am on February 6 next year, Beijing time, and we look forward to the results.



grammy awards

The Grammy Awards are music awards sponsored by the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences in 1958. The Grammy Awards, together with the Academy Awards for film, the Emmy Awards for TV, and the Tony Awards for drama, are called the four major annual entertainment awards in the United States.

The Grammy Awards cover pop, rock, R&B, rap, country, gospel, jazz, Latin, classical and other music genres, and the winners are determined by professional votes. The most important awards of the Grammy Awards are the four major (comprehensive) awards: Album of the Year, Production of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Newcomer.

The full list of nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards is as follows:

album of the year

Travel – ABBA

30 – Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J.Blige

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay

Mr.Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

song of the year

abcdefu – Gayle

About Damn Time – Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) – Taylor Swift

As It Was – Harry Styles

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Easy On Me – Adele

GOD DID – DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That – Bonnie Raitt

Annual production

Don’t Shut Me Down – Abba

Easy On Me – Adele

BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

You And Me On The Rock – Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius

Woman – Doja Cat

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles

best newcomer

Anitta

Lact

Moonlight

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Wet Leg

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

best music video

Easy On Me – Adele

Yet To Come – BTS

Woman – Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

As It Was – Harry Styles

All Too Well:The Short Film – Taylor Swift

best pop album

Travel – Abba

30 – Adele

Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

best pop chorus

Don’t Shut Me Down – Abba

Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe – Coldplay & BTS

I Like You (a Happier Song) – Post Malone & Doja Cat

Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

best pop artist

Easy On Me – Adele

Moscow Mule – Bad Bunny

Woman – Doja Cat

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles