As of noon, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.14%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index fell 1.82%, after rising more than 1% before. On the disk, the real estate sector, which was previously affected by the good news, fell, and the auto sector fell; stocks returning to Hong Kong and tourism stocks rose.

On November 16, the Hong Kong stock market fluctuated in the early trading, opened lower, went up in intraday volatility, and then fell again.

On the disk, the real estate sector, which was previously affected by the good news, fell, and the auto sector fell; stocks returning to Hong Kong and tourism stocks rose.

As of noon, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.14%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index fell 1.82%, after rising more than 1% before.

Hong Kong stocks return to Hong Kong, Chinese concept stocks rise

As of press time, MINISO rose 23.32%, Zhihu rose over 20%, Wanguo Data rose nearly 8%, and Bilibili and Weibo followed suit.

The cumulative increase in the three days was 73.28%. According to the company announcement, the net profit in the Q1 fiscal quarter increased by 127%, and the gross and net profit margins both hit record highs.

Hong Kong stock market webcast concept stocks rise

As of press time, Tencent Music rose 28.72%, Cloud MusicIt rose by more than 10%, and Bilibili, Weibo, NetEase, etc. followed suit.

On the evening of November 15, Tencent Music released its financial report for the third quarter of 2022: the company’s revenue was 7.37 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 5.7%; the net profit under non-IFRS was 1.41 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 32.7%.

Hong Kong mainland property stocks fell

As of press time, Agile Group fell by 19.33%, Country Garden fell by more than 16%, Xincheng Development fell by more than 14%, CIFI Holdings Group fell by more than 14%, and Logan Group fell by more than 13%.

In terms of news, after Country Garden announced yesterday that it would raise HK$3.87 billion in allotment of shares, Agile Group will follow up on Wednesday with the plan to issue shares in the form of top-up, with a net fundraising of about HK$783 million.

As soon as the news came out, Agile’s share price fell more than 11% on Wednesday. It is worth mentioning that since November, the company’s share price has risen by 94.63%.

Agile’s announcement stated that on November 16, the company, Top Coast Investment Limited (the seller) and the placement agent entered into an agreement, pursuant to which the seller agreed to sell, and the placement agent agreed to act as the seller’s agent, at the placement price of HK$2.68 per share according to its 295,000,000 existing shares were allotted in proportion to their respective allocations.

Hong Kong stock auto stocks opened slightly adjusted

Xiaopeng Motors fell 8.44%, Weilai fell more than 6%, zero fell more than 3%, Brilliance China fell 5.00%, Great Wall Motors, BYD, GAC Group and others followed suit.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.