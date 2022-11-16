Home World Henry Kissinger spoke positively of the China-U.S. Presidents’ Meeting: Building a bridge of communication between the world’s two largest economies – yqqlm
On November 15, former US Secretary of State Kissinger spoke at the online meeting of the Bloomberg Innovation Economy Forum.

　　Overseas Network, November 15thAccording to a Bloomberg report on the 15th, former US Secretary of State Kissinger made positive comments on the face-to-face meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Biden on Monday (14th) at the Bloomberg Innovation Economic Forum on the 15th.

Kissinger said that China and the United States are the two largest economies in the world and must communicate with each other. The China-U.S. Presidential Meeting launched a “bridge-building effort,” refocusing on cooperation in areas such as global economic recovery after the pandemic and addressing climate change.

Kissinger said: “At least we can say today that the two sides have reached a consensus on conducting regular consultations, and the two heads of state have sent a positive signal that all countries in the world expect to achieve win-win cooperation.”

The Innovation Economy Forum was created in 2018, according to Xinhua. The theme of this forum is “Lighting the way out of the storm”, and more than 500 people from all walks of life including politics, business and academia around the world are invited to attend online and offline. (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)

　　

