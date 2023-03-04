Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Russian President Vladimir Putin never bluffs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin always speaks openly about his goals in Ukraine and never bluffs, warned former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter. in an interview for the YouTube channel “Judging by Freedom”, reports Sputnik. “Is something unclear to someone? The answers are on the surface, in the words of the Russian president. That’s all I have to say about Putin. He’s not bluffing. When he says something, he does it.”he said.

According to Ritter, the Russian leader does not hide his intention to speak openly about his plans regarding Donbass and the creation of all the necessary social and economic conditions for normal life. “The West is supplying Ukraine with weapons that threaten Russian citizens, that’s why Putin, as head of state, will continue to protect these people and will not allow these weapons to be deployed near the Russian borders.”he added.

Ritter also stated that now not only the West, but also the Ukrainians themselves understand that they will not be able to win this conflict because NATO is not able to fully support the Ukrainian army with weapons and ammunition.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected]

