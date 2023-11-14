International Festival of Living Arts, 11 days of excitement and talent – ​​Crónica

The Municipality of Loja, together with the Ministry of Culture, has organized a broad agenda of cultural events for the eighth edition of the International Festival of Living Arts (FIAVL).

During 11 days, 303 local events, 48 ​​national, 29 international and 20 permanent exhibitions will be presented that will be in squares, theaters, streets, rural parishes and parks.

Also, the performing, plastic, literary, visual and musical arts will be present, which will be made available to the community that – with enthusiasm – awaits this cultural event. One of the events that will take place for the first time is high lineit is about moving and staying on a rope suspended at a high altitude.

In the El Cisne, Chuquiribamba, Vilcabamba and San Lucas parishes, decorations related to the festival will be placed and thus are integrated into the programming that will take place this year.

The mayor of Loja, Franco Quezada Montesinos, mentioned that, “we put all the initiative, love and affection so that our own people and those who come from abroad and from around the world have a great memory of the festival.”

The programming can be downloaded at www.festivaldeloja.com, where you will find 390 events in 50 cultural spaces between neighborhoods, parishes, squares, theaters, cultural centers, stressed the coordinator of the Festival of the Municipality of Loja, Josselyn Llacxaguanga Torres.

Meanwhile, Salvador de la Mancha, artist from the Republic of El Salvador, expressed that, “we come to give the people of Loja a little piece of each homeland that comes. The sculpture that we will make at this FIAV 2023 represents the love that our president Nayib Bukele sends to Loja.” (YO)

