Mattermost: New security vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

There is a current IT security warning for Mattermost. You can find out what the vulnerability is, which products are affected and what you can do here.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) published a security advisory for Mattermost on November 14, 2023. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the Mattermost Mattermost product are affected by the security vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Mattermost Security Updates (Stand: 13.11.2023).

Safety notice for Mattermost – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list for taking countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that can change over time are taken into account in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

Mattermost Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

Mattermost is a web-based instant messaging service.

An attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Mattermost to conduct an unspecified attack.

Systems affected by the Mattermost vulnerability at a glance

Operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Mattermost Mattermost

General measures for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources of updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Mattermost Security Updates vom 2023-11-13 (14.11.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Mattermost. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can see the changes made using the version history below.

November 14, 2023 – Initial version

