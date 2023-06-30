International lab of Mittelmoda, applications close on 30 June

The first phase of the twenty-ninth edition of International Lab of Mittelmoda, the competition dedicated to recent graduates or undergraduates in fashion design. This Friday, in fact, registrations will close for the project that will bring the finalists to the catwalk of Mica next 18 September.

“The strength of the International Lab of Mittelmoda is based on consistency, since its inception we have never lost sight of our mission, which is to identify among the students the most interesting personalities who are truly capable of evolving”, he explains Matthew Marzottopresident of the International lab of Mittelmoda, “a vocation that has established itself on an international scale, involving the best schools in the world without exception: just think that only since 2008, i.e. since they became part of the project, we have never had less than 13 different nationalities in the final.”

This year, in fact, in addition to the two Absolute Prizes for innovation and for Creativity (respectively of 10 thousand, offered by Italian Textile Foundation with Confindustria Fashionand 5 thousand euros, offered by National Chamber of Italian Fashion), International Lab of Mittelmoda is giving the award two new awards Finest Trousers Award powered by GTA Moda and the prize Finest Shirt Award offered, instead, by Gallia. The new awards are in addition to the number of industry awards, the Shoes Award offered by Micam, the Bag Award and Mipelthe prize Accessories and Midoil Textile and materials Award and MilanoUnicathe, menswear and womenswear prize, offered by Italian fashion systemil Seasonless Award and TheOneMilanothe prize Italian Leather and Leather line and to special prizes such as the Sustainability Award, offered by Asahi Kasei and it Young Creative leader of tomorrow for the best student in digital marketing, offered by theAndreas Schmeidler Friends Association.

“International Lab of Mittelmoda has always been capable of recognizing the evolution of the market and of skills, a characteristic that is reflected in the flexibility to also open up to new or specific categories. We were the first in Italy to believe in an international competition that highlights the best creative talents in fashion. To this we must add the fact that the organization is totally non-profit, is founded and guided by the main institutions of the sector and also the juries are selected to cover all aspects of the supply chain with the concrete aim of offering authentic opportunities for inclusion work, allowing the finalists to get closer to some realities of the textile clothing with which it boasts consolidated relationships, ranging between different categories: from fashion design traditionally understood to accessories, from fashion marketing to fabrics and, this year, also from shirts to trousers ” , concludes Marzotto.

