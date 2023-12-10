The recent China-EU summit has sparked a flurry of opinions and analyses from various international news outlets, highlighting the significance of the event in shaping the future of China-EU relations.

According to People’s Daily Online, the meeting between China and the EU leaders has laid the groundwork for stable and long-term development of their relationship. The summit’s outcomes are expected to have far-reaching effects on trade, investment, and cooperation between the two entities.

However, German publication “Le Monde” offers a different perspective, suggesting that the real determinant of the China-West relationship lies not in Brussels, but in Washington. This viewpoint underscores the complex dynamics at play in the global geopolitical landscape.

Meanwhile, experts interviewed by The Epoch Times News Network have raised concerns about the growing tensions and differences between China and the EU. They predict that the already strained relations will continue to escalate in the future.

Adding to the mix, Voice of America Chinese reported on Beijing’s explicit rejection of EU demands during the summit, in what is described as a rare display of candor. This development further underscores the intricacies and challenges inherent in the China-EU relationship.

Moreover, the summit’s implications extend beyond bilateral ties, as highlighted in Current Affairs by The Epoch Times News Network. The publication notes the downgrade of Hong Kong’s outlook to negative by Moody’s, along with Beijing’s efforts to develop artificial intelligence amid concerns of rising totalitarianism.

As the dust settles on the China-EU summit, it is clear that the event has sparked a wide range of insights, perspectives, and analyses from international media, reflecting the complexities and significance of the relationship between the two entities.