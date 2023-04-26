International Restoration Exhibition: news and appointments 2023 – Ferrara | exhibitions, conferences, events and exhibitions

10 – 12 May 2023 | 9.30 – 18.00

For three days, the city of Ferrara once again becomes the international capital of a world made up of companies, institutions and research that contribute to the protection of history and the enhancement of tangible culture. Arrived at XXVIII editionil International Restoration Exhibition confirms itself as the worldwide point of reference in the field of cultural heritage.

The exhibition center of the city of Este with the XXVIII edition of the International Restoration Exhibition is preparing to host, from 10 to 12 May, a rich conference schedule, on topics and cutting-edge technologies in the sector. Among the appointments we point out:

ARCHAEOLOGY AND RESTORATION

Wednesday 10 May | 2.30 – 6.30 pm

organized by CTS di Restauro

Thursday 11 May | 17.00 – 18.30

by the Municipality of Ferrara

Friday May 12 | 10.00 – 13.00

by the National Council of Architects

Participation is free after pre-registration

Here the program of the conferences

Important conferences but not only, waiting for visitors too exhibition stands, cutting-edge technologies, companies of excellence, virtuous examples, business meeting, exhibits, award, B2B meetings with Italian and foreign operatorsand so on.

They will be three intense days of the event which will see the collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International cooperation, ICE agency thanks to which they will be present, over 50 delegates from 8 countries.

New to this edition is the presence of a Operational Technical Table (Advisory Board) made up of realities and professionals who are the maximum expression of the activities of protection, recovery and conservation of cultural and environmental heritage, in order to encourage the sharing of opportunities and dialogues between all the stakeholders that make up the supply chain. Thanks to their active support, the event will be a place for new insights and will be able to count on maximum dissemination among all the realities participating in the Table.

The complete list of components of the Advisory Board it's available

al link salonedelrestauro.com/advisory-board/

APPOINTMENT

Ferrara, Fair District, via della Fiera, 11

10 -12 May 2023 | 9.30 – 18.00

Free entry with mandatory registration online.

more information

www.salonedelrestauro.com