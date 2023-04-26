Heidenheim countered HSV threesome – victory against Kiel

Status: 04/24/2023 00:00

1. FC Heidenheim has strong nerves in the 2nd Bundesliga and is still striving for promotion. FCH countered the victory of their direct competitor Hamburger SV against Holstein Kiel with a clear 3-0 (1-0) home win.

Thanks to the win, Heidenheim regained second place from HSV, who had taken it by beating FC St. Pauli 4-3 in the derby on Friday.

Thanks to the success, coach Frank Schmidt’s team took their points account to 57, putting them one point ahead of HSV and four behind table leaders Darmstadt 98. Kiel remains in the middle of the table beyond good and bad.

Heidenheim coach Schmidt praises the team

Heidenheim trainer Frank Schmidt summarized on the sports show microphone: “Huge compliments to the team for showing such performances all season so far. To survive against opponents who really have quality.” The FCH have “Absolutely deserved win.”

His counterpart, Kiel’s coach Marcel Rapp, admitted: “What we have to chalk up: We had a lot of chances, but didn’t create many chances from them. The opponent had fewer chances, but they created a lot of chances.”

Lightning start through Heidenheim’s Mainka

With a lightning start, the hosts put Kiel under pressure early on: In the first attack, Patrick Mainka headed in after a corner kick to give Heidenheim the lead (2nd minute).

However, the possibly hoped-for peat festival did not materialize at first. After the opening goal, a game poor in highlights developed, which only offered both sides isolated chances.

Kiel finds no means against Heidenheim’s defense

Even after the restart, it was splashing on the lawn at first. Despite more ball possession, the “Storks” found no remedy against the well-shifting Heidenheim defensive.

Unlike Heidenheim, who followed suit in the person of Tim Kleindienst: The second division top scorer once again proved his center forward qualities and pushed in from close range for the preliminary decision (68th). It was Kleindienst’s 22nd goal of the season. A little later, Jan-Niklas Beste made everything clear with a converted penalty kick (75th).

Heidenheim in Fürth, Kiel against Darmstadt

On Matchday 30, Heidenheim will be fighting for points against SpVgg Greuther Fürth (Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.). Kiel receives SV Darmstadt 98 two days later (1.30 p.m.).