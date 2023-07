As of: 07/27/2023 5:05 p.m

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen has achieved a partial success with its appeal against a UEFA ruling and does not have to rule out any spectators in the European Cup for the time being.

The European Football Union had fined the club €30,000 for setting off fireworks and throwing objects in the Europa League game against AS Roma in May and banned at least 5,000 visitors from the next home game.

The viewer exclusion has now been suspended for two years on probation. This was announced by UEFA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook