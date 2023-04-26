How to tie a tie | Magazine

See how to tie a tie perfectly!

Tying a tie can be a real pain for many men, but also for women who want to help their better half. The season of weddings, celebrations and graduations has begun in earnest, so it’s good to be ready for them.

Before “jumping” into tying a tie, try to match the colors well with the shirt and suit and that the design does not deviate too much. You will never go wrong with classic models and elegance.

This is a detailed instruction:

Put the tie around your neck and start with the wider part of the tie on the right side. The end of the wider part should be about thirty centimeters longer than the narrow part. Put the wider and longer part of the tie over the narrow one and then pull it through the opening. Push it under the narrow part and pass it back through the opening again. Then fold the central part where the knot was formed with the wider part and pull it through the opening again. Pass the longer part through the place where you folded the knot and pull it down.

That’s it! All that’s left for you is to place the tie symmetrically around your neck, fasten it well, but not too much, and you’re ready for a formal or business occasion.

