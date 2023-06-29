Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:25 p.m

Karachi (Staff Reporter) Pakistan’s international snooker player Majid Ali committed suicide, he was suffering from depression for the past few years.

Majid Ali’s brother Umar has confirmed the incident. Majid Ali, 28, was the runner-up of the Asian Junior Championship in 2013.

Majid Ali has also been a bronze medalist of World 6 Red Championship. Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association has confirmed the death of Majid Ali.

According to reports, Majid Ali committed suicide by slitting his throat with a wood-cutting saw.

