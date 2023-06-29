Home » “No cessation of activities has been scheduled throughout the national territory”: Hugo Ospina
In response to the rumors circulating about a supposed cessation of activities scheduled for tomorrow, June 30, throughout the national territory, Hugo Ospina, National Taxi Drivers Representative, categorically denied said information.

In a public statement, Ospina stated: No cessation of activities is scheduled throughout the national territory; this lacks the truth and may even be sabotage towards the taxi drivers’ union itself”.

This statement contradicts Álvaro Arenas, Pereira Taxi Drivers Representative, who supposedly led the call for the demonstration for tomorrow. Consequently, Ospina made it clear that there is no consensus within the union, regarding a National Strike of Taxi Drivers, scheduled for the mentioned date.

However, he revealed: “The GRemio de taxi drivers does have a cessation of activities planned. Yesterday some colleagues had a virtual meeting, and a tentative strike date was given for August 9.”

It should be noted that the taxi drivers union held a National Taxi Drivers Strike on February 22, with the aim of achieving better working conditions and fairer regulations for their activity.

