The President wanted to recall how respect for women and the protection of their rights go hand in hand with the construction of a better future and society. Values, she said, “that must be taught from an early age and that need to be nurtured and cultivated over time, so that no one ever forgets that women are the essential, certain and real element for building a better society ”.
“We still count too many episodes of violence, often consumed within one’s own home, involving women, innocent victims of human brutality and we still register a significant gap in terms of employment, wages and opportunities for entry and permanence in the labor market . I believe, in the certainty of interpreting the thought of every Sardinian citizen, that fighting violence and eliminating inequalities between men and women is the greatest challenge”, concluded the President.