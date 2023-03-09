– “Women, an example of strength and dignity; women for the growth and development of society; women for peace; women bearers of knowledge, knowledge, values; women engaged at every level, personal and professional, to build a more just, equitable and inclusive society. To all of them, and to the extraordinary examples of Sardinian women that we have the honor of counting in the history and culture of Sardinia, goes a thought and thanks from me and on behalf of the entire Regional Council”. Thus the President of the Region, Christian Solinas on International Women’s Day.

The President wanted to recall how respect for women and the protection of their rights go hand in hand with the construction of a better future and society. Values, she said, “that must be taught from an early age and that need to be nurtured and cultivated over time, so that no one ever forgets that women are the essential, certain and real element for building a better society ”.

“We still count too many episodes of violence, often consumed within one’s own home, involving women, innocent victims of human brutality and we still register a significant gap in terms of employment, wages and opportunities for entry and permanence in the labor market . I believe, in the certainty of interpreting the thought of every Sardinian citizen, that fighting violence and eliminating inequalities between men and women is the greatest challenge”, concluded the President.