Figure 10: The tsunami of the new crown epidemic in 2022 will sweep across China, and a large number of corpses will be piled up everywhere. (Synthesis of video screenshots)

[The Epoch Times, February 20, 2023][The CCP claims to have created a “miracle” in the fight against the epidemic, so thick-skinned! ]Hu Ping: After the unprecedented epidemic tsunami occurred in history, and crematoria across the country were lined up to work overtime day and night, the Chinese Communist authorities were ashamed to say that under Xi Jinping’s personal command and deployment, China‘s “new crown death rate has remained at the lowest level in the world. It has achieved a major and decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control, and created a miracle in the history of human civilization that a country with a large population has successfully emerged from the pandemic.” ——Netizen: The world’s first outbreak, the last one to walk out, poisoning while covering up, farce cleared, no brains Let go, the crying of countless human lives, the sudden farewell of countless lives, just like this declares victory, this is not the thinking of a normal human being. ——Netizen: Miracles, miracles, there are such miracles.

[No foreign forces can compare to the CCP’s own instigation]A few months ago, some college students held blank papers to protest the closure of the city. There were very few responders, and the elderly were even dismissive. Unexpectedly, a few months later, because of medical insurance Reform, Wuhan, and many cities in the Northeast gathered tens of thousands of old men and women. It seems that no foreign force can compare to the instigation of the CCP itself. Last time many people called it a “blank paper revolution”. I don’t think anyone will be ashamed to call the protests of old men and women a “revolution” this time. — @remonwangxt

[IsittheyoungChineseortheCCPwhoare”heinous”?】ThevastmajorityofChineseyoungpeopleprobablycan’timaginethattheywillbelinkedwith”heinous”Chineseexpertsaccuseyoungpeopleof”notbuyingahousemaliciously””notbuyingacarmaliciously””askingforsalarymaliciously””notgettingmarriedmaliciously””Maliciouslynotgivingbirthtochildren”“Maliciouslynottakingoutloans”“Maliciouslyrepayingloansinadvance”“Maliciouslysaving”“Maliciouslynotconsuming”andreturninghomeduringtheNewYeartheywerecalled“Maliciouslyreturninghome”bytheCCPofficialsItiscalled”malicioussubversionofthegovernment”bythegovernmentThinkaboutiteveryoneisthisgovernmenttooviciousandharshorareChineseyoungpeople”heinous”?

[Whydidthegreatgloriousandcorrectpartybecomeahugecorruptgang?】Theanti-corruptioncampaignofguardingthecesspittofightfliesseemstobeverystrongDuringthe20thNationalCongressoftheCommunistPartyofChinathedisciplineinspectiondepartmentannouncedinahigh-profilemannerthatinthepasttenyearsnearly5millionofficialsatalllevelshavebeeninvestigatedanddealtwithand553centralmanagementofficialshavebeeninvestigatedIt’sjustthattheCCPnevertellspeoplewhyagreatgloriousandcorrectpartyhasbecomeahugecorruptgangNearly5millionpeoplehavebeenscreenedandturnedintocorruptmembersWhenwillthosewhoarestillactiveinthepoliticalarenabeliquidated?——CaiShenkun

[Whydidthebirthrateplummet?】Whydidthebirthrateplummet?Becauseonethingismissingthatis”hope”Whenhardworkcan’tmakeyourichknowledgecan’tchangeyourdestinymostpeoplespendhalfoftheirlivesonapileofreinforcedconcreteandtheirlivesareworsethandogssotheydon’twanttoletthenextgenerationsuffer——@上海常来道

[Whatissobeautifulabout”HeavenlyDynasty”?】Don’tlietomethatIdon’tunderstandeconomicsIhavealsoread”TheWealthofNations”Whatisthebottomlineofthe”Tianchao”economy?ItisendlessThefourmajorwaysofdeathareindispensable:thenegativepopulationgrowthcomesaheadoftime;theonlyforeign-fundedenterprisesthatmakewealthwithdrawandforeigntradeenterprisesdieinlargenumbers;therealestatethathasskyrocketedfor30yearshasfallenfromhighlevels;PleaseusecommonsensetoconvincemespiespinkandManjiangShanhong——whatissobeautifulaboutthe”HeavenlyDynasty”?—@peterpan20181

