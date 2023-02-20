COS

Designer Linda Farrow founded her eponymous brand LINDA FARROW in 1970, and has since risen rapidly and received wide acclaim. It constantly tries new designs and styles, redefines fashion accessories, and creates a series of classic items. Through the joint cooperation with LINDA FARROW, COS explores the fashion definition of modern women based on its iconic avant-garde design.

The series includes nine sunglass items, which interpret low-key luxury with ingenious craftsmanship. The five classic styles include aviator and wayfarer, which enhance the everyday style with detailed design. The collection upholds the pursuit of high-quality design through openwork, gold embellishments and flexible use of pops of color. At the same time, all lenses in the series offer 100% UV protection.

The co-branded sunglasses series will be released globally on February 23, and will be launched simultaneously on the COS official applet, COS Tmall flagship store, COS Douyin mall and designated stores in China.