SAN QUIRINO. A man of about 50 was intoxicated on the afternoon of Thursday 5 January, due to causes still being investigated by the firefighters of western Friuli and by the forces of order activated by the nurses of the regional health emergency operational structure. The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Sacile were also on the spot.

The man was on top of a shed, in San Quirino, to carry out some interventions. Suddenly a blaze triggered a fire and the man breathed in the fumes of the combustion, remaining intoxicated.

The call to Friuli Venezia Giulia’s single emergency number, Nue112, was immediate: the operators of this first-level room passed the call to the Sores nurses who sent the crew of an ambulance and that of a medical vehicle to the scene from from Pordenone.

The man was rescued and transported in yellow code to the Santa Maria degli Angeli hospital in Pordenone.

