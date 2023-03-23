A fridge with ambient lighting, a ventless dryer and a clothes steamer

DAKAR, Senegal, March 23, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- LG recently welcomed its executives, guests and partners for the opening of the LG Showcase Middle East and Africa (MEA) 2023. This grand event served as a platform to LG to showcase its latest innovations and solutions, while providing visitors with the opportunity for hands-on experience with each product.

During the event, which was held at Habtoor City Dubai, more than 400 guests had the exclusive opportunity to experience the latest technological innovations that will be appearing in the MEA region. The event also featured a dedicated space to showcase the latest products and solutions that highlight the brand’s approach to creating customer-centric innovations for a better life.

LG’s range of home appliances was one of the highlights of the exhibition. Visitors to the exhibition area were introduced to the latest high-end kitchen solutions from luxury integrated brands, Signature Kitchen Suite and LG STUDIO, both of which offer refined design and customization options that today’s consumers hui wish for their house. Other products include the latest InstaView refrigerator le WashTower the Styler, the washing machine and the dryer.

Commenting on the event, Jiung Park, LG Electronics West African Operations Côte d’Ivoire Branch Leader, said, “Our products are designed to improve the lives of our customers, and that’s at the heart of LG Showcase MEA 2023. Every product appliances brings practical innovations centered on the lives of our customers. It’s part of our goal to create a better life by providing smart and stylish kitchen and living solutions designed to improve consumers’ homes and everyday lives.”

Visitors to the showcase had the opportunity to get their hands on LG’s new premium products including the second generation LG SIGNATURE range and refrigerator with MoodUP .

LG Refrigerators at LG Showcase 2023

The refrigerator with MoodUP boasts a diverse range of rich and vibrant colors to choose from and offers users a convenient way to liven up their kitchen whenever they feel the need to change up or refresh the mood.

LG’s new InstaView refrigerators now feature LG’s UVnano technology that harnesses the power of light to effortlessly and effectively maintain a hygienic, germ-free water dispensing faucet. UVnano works once per hour to kill up to 99.99% of bacteria on the refrigerator faucet. All new InstaView products in the line feature LG’s proven freshness enhancement systems, LINEARCooling et DoorCooling+ . LINEARCooling minimizes temperature fluctuations, the main cause of food spoilage. Simultaneously, DoorCooling+ evenly cools the entire fridge compartment by distributing a powerful airflow from a strategically positioned vent.

WashTower Compact introduces all-in-one laundry

LG’s new all-in-one washing solution also boasts a flat, unibody design that delivers the optimal washing experience and brings a subtle, minimalist aesthetic to the home. Located at the front of the appliance, between the washing machine and the dryer, the Center Control allows users to easily manage all settings and functions from one convenient location. WashTower Compact can blend seamlessly with any decor or interior style, helping consumers create a home environment that perfectly reflects their individual tastes.

Very efficient on all fronts, the LG WashTower Compact also reduces washing times thanks to the TurboWash 360 and drying times via the preheat function Prepare to Dry.

LG Smart Wi-Fi TrueSteam Clothes Styler

A versatile piece of equipment for the family home, the LG Styler Steam Garment Care System lets you sanitize, deodorize, dry, and smooth your coats, uniforms, or suits in one easy-to-use device. With an elegant and slim design, it fits perfectly into different decors.

Thanks to its practical features, it has become an essential home appliance for consumers around the world. The Styler combines the core technologies of three great home appliances – steam technology from washing machines, temperature control technology from refrigerators and advanced airflow control technology – to create a revolutionary new solution. clothing care that meets the changing needs of modern consumers.

LG washing machine and dryer

LG’s modern washing machines tend to provide additional technologies to make washing and drying your clothes easier. For example, Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive technology can identify the weight and tenderness of your tissues. It then uses this information to automatically select the correct wash cycle. Another useful feature is the Turbowash 360 design of newer LG washing machines. This system uses jets of water to remove dirt from multiple directions. The end result is a shorter wash time.

LG washing machines and steam dryers have achieved the prestigious Asthma & Allergy Friendly certification. This means they are able to eliminate pollen, dust mites and other common allergens. They even feature a specially designed Steam Allergy Care cycle to remove allergens trapped in clothing fibers.

For more details on the LG product range, please visit the following site: https://www.lg.com/africa_fr/home-appliances

