Introducing Mytek Brooklyn Bridge II Roon Core: The iMac among audio streamers | News

At first glance, the device looks no different than many other audio streamers currently on the market. – Apart from Mytek’s own design with the structured front panel. But the new Mytek Brooklyn Bridge II Roon Core is (as the name suggests) a bit different and currently unique in this form. That deserves an extra mention.

So far, it has mainly looked like this: Who the ingenious software for music management and playback There needs a license (subscription or lifetime) as well as a so-called Roon Core as a separate server. In addition, a device (e.g. a streamer) is required that is “Roon Ready”, which is now the case for hundreds of streamers and DACs. Those who shy away from this equipment expense and still want a smart Roon solution will now find the new one Mytek Brooklyn Bridge II a solution that combines server and streamer in one compact housing.

Strictly speaking, there are already other solutions that represent certain combinations of core and streamer, but they are not comparable for various reasons. The new Mytek solution is the first of its kind to merge a streaming DAC, analog preamp and headphone amplifier AND a ready-to-use Roon Core. Just connect, select the BB-2 in Roon as a core, log in and you’re done.

As mentioned, the Brooklyn Bridge II is not only a core and streamer but also a high-end DAC, preamp and headphone amplifier. It is so small that it fits comfortably on the desktop. Together with active loudspeakers or a stereo power amplifier, like the one that fits Mytek Brooklyn AMP+this results in a super compact Roon solution without compromise.

Of course, the Roon Core in the BB-2 can also feed music to other Roon-Ready devices in the network, or even stream it into the car via Roon ARC with CarPlay integration. Up to ten zones can be supplied with different music at the same time. The core built into the BB-2 – a drilled and specially adapted Intel NUC with a current i5 CPU – is one of the fastest Roon Cores you can buy today. Roughly comparable to that There Nucleus Plus (around 1,800 euros).

The Brooklyn Bridge II is controlled via its integrated touch display, the included Apple IR remote or via the web interface. Describing all the functions and options here would go beyond the scope. The details, including a detailed explanation video by the developer, can be found on the product page.

The price for the Brooklyn Bridge II is 3,995 euros. If you want an internal 4 TB SSD, you have to shell out an extra 800 euros. (But mass storage devices can also be connected via USB.) Pre-orders are possible. Deliveries are expected to start after the high end in mid-May.

assessment

More devices of this type, preferably even cheaper ones, could also be beneficial for the popularity of Roon. The BB-2 can clearly be seen as a pioneer. The relatively small company Mytek has certainly done pioneering work here.

However, Roon should perhaps think about optimizing the core software for ARM-based platforms, which promise better energy efficiency and thus enable fanless devices with passive coolers without massive effort. And last but not least, cheaper subscription prices or lifetime licenses would also be advisable in order to be able to get the mainstream clientele on board. Who should then be able to stop Roon’s triumphant advance?

And as far as Mytek is concerned: respect! It takes courage, as a small company that can only produce and sell comparatively small quantities, to make advance payments. Because it’s not enough to simply squeeze a NUC into the housing of a streamer. The much greater effort is in the development of the software platform. Incidentally, it should be able to do much more in the future. Mytek promises to take customer requests into account whenever possible during further development over the next few years. A lot is already being planned and will be given to owners of the BB-2 (and other devices of this type from Mytek) as a free software update. These include, for example, a ripping function for CDs, extensive DSP features and more.