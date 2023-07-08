Investigation to the registrar Vega for legislative elections archived

The investigation that the Attorney General’s Office carried out against the national registrar, Alexander Vega, for alleged irregularities in the election of the Congress of the Republic in 2022, was archived. denounced by former President Andrés Pastrana and the former magistrate of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Armando Novoa.

According to the 24-page document, the Public Ministry ordered “to end the disciplinary process and, consequently, order the final filing of the file” in favor of the official, arguing that Vega took the necessary measures for the election of the voting juries.

“In conclusion, from the aforementioned body of evidence it can be inferred that the National Registry of Civil Status, led by Alexander Vega Rocha, adopted and executed the necessary measures to establish whether the citizens who were proposed to be voting juries by the different authorized actors, to Therefore, they met the qualities required to perform said function.” points out the error.

In the same way, the Attorney General’s Office added that “the way in which the training of the voting jurors was carried out, the access to it and the material provided for it, the high percentage of the jurors who received the training indicate that the Entity executed the actions aimed at ensuring that it was given in a proper and effective wayto; These are the reasons that lead to declaring the absence of irregularities that could typify disciplinary failures”.

It should be remembered that former President Pastrana denounced that the national registrar had influenced the results of the elections to benefit the parliamentarians of the Historical Pact.

Finally, the control entity affirmed that “it was demonstrated that it was diligent in training the voting juries throughout the national territory, delivered primers and didactic material, carried out drills to verify that the software acquired for the national scrutiny for use by the Council National Electoral Office, will function fully and make sufficient disclosure through electronic and television media, to guarantee compliance with electoral provisions.

