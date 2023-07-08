Ultras Psg: “Against the new denomination”

WCENTER 0WQFBCQHPH – 05121633 PHOTO WEBSERVER – imgfedelig120516163255 – ULTRAS PSG 1 – – Giorgio Fedeli CORRIERE ADRIATICO

Following the official nature of the new merger between our Sangiorgese football and Monterubbianese we would like to have our say in this press release.

Unfortunately, people who have never been to the stadium and don’t even know where Sangiorgese play play have expressed themselves on this matter.

The only ones who seriously have the right to express themselves towards society are us, not those who see it as a political catwalk or as a means of gaining visibility.

We have always been of the opinion of being against any modification of our centenary tradition, which represents a real heritage for Sangiorgese sport.

Despite this we try to understand the reasons for the choice for the growth of the company, for the increase in category, etc.

What we firmly ask, however, is that traditions are never abandoned, the name Sangiorgese football must once again be unique as a symbol of our city.

For our respect and the respect of all the Sangiorgese fans who have found themselves celebrating an important milestone such as the centenary of our club, we ask that within a year or in any case a short time, the unique and unequivocal name returns seriously…. SANGIORGESE FOOTBALL.

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

