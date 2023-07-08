Home » Ultras Psg: “Against the new denomination”
Sports

Ultras Psg: “Against the new denomination”

by admin
Ultras Psg: “Against the new denomination”

WCENTER 0WQFBCQHPH – 05121633 PHOTO WEBSERVER – imgfedelig120516163255 – ULTRAS PSG 1 – – Giorgio Fedeli CORRIERE ADRIATICO

Following the official nature of the new merger between our Sangiorgese football and Monterubbianese we would like to have our say in this press release.
Unfortunately, people who have never been to the stadium and don’t even know where Sangiorgese play play have expressed themselves on this matter.
The only ones who seriously have the right to express themselves towards society are us, not those who see it as a political catwalk or as a means of gaining visibility.
We have always been of the opinion of being against any modification of our centenary tradition, which represents a real heritage for Sangiorgese sport.
Despite this we try to understand the reasons for the choice for the growth of the company, for the increase in category, etc.
What we firmly ask, however, is that traditions are never abandoned, the name Sangiorgese football must once again be unique as a symbol of our city.
For our respect and the respect of all the Sangiorgese fans who have found themselves celebrating an important milestone such as the centenary of our club, we ask that within a year or in any case a short time, the unique and unequivocal name returns seriously…. SANGIORGESE FOOTBALL.

I like:

Like Loading…

See also  Honda is back in full swing

You may also like

Monschein is moving to Vienna on a free...

Former Juventus Player Reveals Pogba’s Love for Boca...

ZALI STEGGALL, THE AUSTRALIAN WHO KNEW TO IMPROVE...

ONLINE: The eighth day of the Tour got...

Mookie Betts Leads Dodgers to Victory over Angels...

SEAKOOL launches world’s first hands-free underwater thruster on...

Amen Thompson Impresses with Court Vision: A Comparison...

The Para-Athletics Worlds, ground for the Paris 2024...

Wimbledon, Zverev’s controversy: “Why did Sinner play on...

He exchanged the European Cups for a move...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy