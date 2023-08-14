Investigation Underway into Death of Septuagenarian Woman in Bayamón

Septuagenarian Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in Bayamón Residence

BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico – The Bayamón Homicide Division is currently investigating the perplexing circumstances surrounding the death of Dalma Alicea Alicea, a 70-year-old woman who tragically passed away on Sunday while receiving medical assistance at her residence. Alicea allegedly fell from her bed, prompting the Bayamón Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) to launch an extensive inquiry into the incident.

According to Inspector Roberto Ramos, director of the Bayamón CIC, Alicea was rushed to Dr. Center hospital in Bayamón on Thursday evening in a critical condition. Medical professionals soon diagnosed her with a skull fracture and brain death, rib trauma, and a collapsed lung, leading to her eventual death.

Ramos revealed that Alicea had been sharing her residence with a new partner, Antonio Robles, who reported that she fell out of bed. However, the CIC director emphasized that the autopsy analysis does not align with the clinical picture presented. As a result, the investigation is ongoing while awaiting the results from the Institute of Forensic Sciences. Ramos further stated that interviews with Alicea’s relatives will continue as the inquiry progresses.

At this stage, no angle has been ruled out by the CIC, including the possibility of femicide. The authorities are committed to leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice for the septuagenarian’s untimely demise. The community remains on edge as they anxiously await further developments from the investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, the Bayamón Homicide Division is urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward, as their cooperation could prove vital in determining the truth behind Alicea’s tragic death.