“Investments” measure: extension of the presentation of applications

26.04.23 April 26, 2023 – crops
“The Regional Department of Agriculture communicates that the deadlines for submitting payment applications have been extended to 15 July 2023 concerning the projects of the National Support Program for the wine sector 2019-2023 – “Investments” measure which have changed their duration from two years to three years”.
