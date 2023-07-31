Invitation for young chroniclers – El Diario

The Juan Manuel González Educational Institution located in Dosquebradas, through its ‘Ojitos Lectores’ program, launched the X Children’s and Youth breaking latest news contest, this is aimed at students enrolled in grades three to eight, cycle II – III or its equivalence.

This year the theme of the contest will be ‘Stories of animals that transform human lives and promote a positive relationship with the planet and other living beings’. The call was opened on July 10 and runs until September 30 of this year.

The works that are presented must be of their own authorship, each participant may present only one story individually, the breaking latest news must be unpublished and have a cover with the following information: name of the breaking latest news, full name of the student, age and grade, name of the educational institution, email, contact telephone number, municipality, department and country. The length of the writing must be a maximum of six A4 size sheets, Arial 12 font, 1.5 spacing. in pdf format. The text can be accompanied by illustrations but it is not mandatory.

To consult more information on how to participate, those interested can be contacted through the cell phone number and WhatsApp 301 427 2579 or by email ojitoslectores@gmail.com.

