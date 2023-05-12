Biden2012 National Defense Authorization Act On reports prepared to reduce the purchase of Iranian oil products without affecting the global oil market in accordance with To the Ministries of Treasury, Energy and Foreign Affairs submitted the circular.

ABD President Biden’s circular “US Constitution and by laws President Based on my mandate as National Defense for the 2012 fiscal year In accordance with Articles 1245(d)(4)(B) and (C) of the Authorization Law, I decide that there is sufficient supply of oil and petroleum products from countries other than Iran for foreign financial institutions to significantly reduce the purchase volume of Iranian oil and oil products.

The US leader emphasized that he will continue to monitor this situation closely.

As part of the measures taken against Iran since 2012, the USA is trying to reduce the supply of Iranian oil products to the international market as much as possible.

The President of the United States issues a circular stating that the measures taken every year do not affect the global energy market and whether there is sufficient supply of oil and petroleum products in the global market, excluding Iran.

