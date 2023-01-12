“I cannot be satisfied with the government’s initiatives because we have not yet received the signal from Iran that we are waiting for.” This was stated by Ivan Scalfarotto, senator of the Action-Italia Viva group, in his reply to the question time with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, regarding the request of his colleague Silvia Fregolent to «adopt any useful initiative to urge the interruption of the brutal repressive actions in Iran and start a process of establishing the rule of law that can guarantee the most elementary rights of freedom and the protection of the Iranian people”.

«Following the meeting between Tajani and the Iranian embassy on December 28, the latter let it be known via Twitter that the foreign minister would limit himself to listening to an explanation on the application of the retaliation law by such courts . For such an attitude a diplomat deserves to be kicked out. We must use the historical, economic and political bond that binds us to Iran. We have to be first in line to get that signal. If that signal does not arrive, the international community will have to put Iran with its back to the wall and the Italian republic will have to do it in front of everyone », she concluded.