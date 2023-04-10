Home News Is Amazon coming out with generative AI? Confidence in technology competition :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
News

Is Amazon coming out with generative AI? Confidence in technology competition :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

by admin
Is Amazon coming out with generative AI? Confidence in technology competition :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[뉴욕=AP/뉴시스] Amazon, the world‘s largest e-commerce company, emphasized that it is not lagging behind in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), where big tech companies are scrambling to invest. Pictured is the Amazon logo. 2023.04.10.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Jong-hee = Amazon, the world‘s largest e-commerce company, emphasized that it is not lagging behind in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), where big tech companies are scrambling to invest.

According to the Washington Post (WP) on the 9th (local time), Vice President Swami Shivasubramani said at a recent meeting, “I am excited because the field of AI is evolving rapidly, but we will do it the Amazon way.”

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November of last year, big tech companies such as Microsoft (MS), Google, and Meta have released generative AI or announced related investment plans.

However, as Amazon has not released generative AI or announced related investment plans, it has been pointed out that the company is falling behind in technology competition, according to the WP.

However, Vice President Shivasubramani dismissed the concerns raised internally, saying that generative AI such as ChatGPT is just one of many development cases.

“Looking at the company’s track record in machine learning innovation, we’ve laid the foundation for machine learning adoption by mainstream enterprises and customers,” he said. “Listen to our customers and tell them they really need help. We will look at what the field is and how to make customers successful in this field.”

In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) in February, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that Amazon has a strategy for generative AI.

See also  Is UBS going to take over CS in crisis? Pressed by Swiss authorities to "consider a solution to the crisis"

Technology-focused companies like ours have been working on these massive-scale generative AI models for a long time,” Jassy said in an interview.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

You may also like

Euratex, a fourth quarter “under pressure” for the...

An accident leaves one dead and two injured...

Is an eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz...

Bezzecchi, another winner coming from the VR46 Academy

The high prices come out static legislator Balqsiri...

Uribe brothers visited swimming pool works

Star Wars: Ahsoka, Alyson Tabbitha’s cosplay is a...

Jbel El Ayachi Association for cultural, social, economic...

Foods that can cause cavities

Tutor teacher, what tasks, who can do it,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy