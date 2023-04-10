[뉴욕=AP/뉴시스] Amazon, the world‘s largest e-commerce company, emphasized that it is not lagging behind in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), where big tech companies are scrambling to invest. Pictured is the Amazon logo. 2023.04.10.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Jong-hee = Amazon, the world‘s largest e-commerce company, emphasized that it is not lagging behind in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), where big tech companies are scrambling to invest.

According to the Washington Post (WP) on the 9th (local time), Vice President Swami Shivasubramani said at a recent meeting, “I am excited because the field of AI is evolving rapidly, but we will do it the Amazon way.”

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November of last year, big tech companies such as Microsoft (MS), Google, and Meta have released generative AI or announced related investment plans.

However, as Amazon has not released generative AI or announced related investment plans, it has been pointed out that the company is falling behind in technology competition, according to the WP.

However, Vice President Shivasubramani dismissed the concerns raised internally, saying that generative AI such as ChatGPT is just one of many development cases.

“Looking at the company’s track record in machine learning innovation, we’ve laid the foundation for machine learning adoption by mainstream enterprises and customers,” he said. “Listen to our customers and tell them they really need help. We will look at what the field is and how to make customers successful in this field.”

In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) in February, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that Amazon has a strategy for generative AI.

“Technology-focused companies like ours have been working on these massive-scale generative AI models for a long time,” Jassy said in an interview.

