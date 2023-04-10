The emergency services of the French city of Marseille have reported that they have found two lifeless bodies during the rescue efforts that are taking place during the night from Sunday to Monday.

Marseille firefighters have discovered the two bodies in the rubble of collapsed buildings on the city’s Tivoli street, BFMTV television reported.

The search and rescue efforts will continue throughout the night, with “all the teams” mobilized and “determined to help and find the people alive,” the city’s mayor, Benoit Payan, said hours earlier.

The French Prosecutor’s Office reported in a previous balance of victims that five people were injured and a total of eight were missing. In addition, forty buildings and almost 190 people have been evacuated.

Prosecutor Dominique Laurens indicated that at the moment the causes of the explosion that caused the collapse are unknown. A neighbor reported that he could hear “a big explosion” and that when he approached the area he could see “a lot of dust” and “smell” gas.