Is it ending? Linz maypole organizers lack the offspring

Actually, Altenberg should have donated the maypole to Linz in 2020. The tree had already been felled and prepared, but Corona thwarted the custom. Tomorrow the neighboring municipality of Linz will make the second attempt. The Linzer Trachten Verband (LTV), which was commissioned to do so for the first time in 1976 by Mayor Franz Hillinger (SP), organized the erection of the maypole on behalf of Hillinger. Chairman Günther Kreutler and his wife Monika have been taking care of it for ten years