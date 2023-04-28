Is the CCP going to zero again?If there is an outbreak on May 1st, a comprehensive investigation of tourists | Shanghai Auto Show outbreak | China epidemic | May Day holiday

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 27, 2023]Recently, the epidemic situation in various parts of China has heated up again. Officials said that if an epidemic breaks out in tourist attractions during the May Day holiday, they will conduct a comprehensive investigation of stranded tourists, especially foreign tourists. The public is worried that the “clearing” epidemic prevention policy will make a comeback.

Official: In the event of an epidemic, tourists will be screened

According to official estimates of the Chinese Communist Party, the number of people traveling across the country will exceed 240 million during the upcoming May Day holiday. However, recent outbreaks have reappeared in various parts of China, and a large number of people traveling may lead to a large outbreak of the epidemic.

On April 26, Li Xiaoyong, deputy director of the Market Management Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, said at a press conference that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will strengthen cooperation with health care, disease control, public security, industry and information technology departments, once the CCP virus appears in scenic spots or cultural places (New crown virus, COVID-19) epidemic situation, will immediately and comprehensively check the stranded tourists, especially the situation of stranded tourists from other provinces.

The official restart of the mandatory screening of tourists for epidemic prevention has aroused public concern about whether the “clearing” epidemic prevention policy is making a comeback: “Don’t be scary anymore, what are you screening for? You don’t want to be quarantined if you die of illness.” “Travel is risky.”

Is the second peak of the epidemic coming?

As early as a few months ago, many experts predicted that the second wave of the epidemic in China may come in April or May. Recently, on Chinese social platforms, many netizens posted photos of themselves with two stripes of the new crown antigen, showing that they were infected with the CCP virus. Entries such as “the second wave of the new crown” and “will the second infection of the new crown affect May Day travel” have also appeared in hot searches one after another. People are wondering: Is the second wave of new crown infections really coming?

Recently, a number of patients from all over the country told the media about their experiences of infection. Ms. Tao from Shanghai said that on April 7, she and her colleagues set off from Shanghai to Hunan, and went to Changsha and Zhangjiajie successively. The two of them felt sore throats that night, and “started to have a fever of 38.5°C when they returned home.”

Ms. Wang, who was traveling with her, said that the fever did not subside by the 14th, so she went to the hospital for treatment, and the test result was positive.

Ms. Cha from Beijing took her child to the park on April 15th. On the 17th, she started to have a sore throat, and the test found it was positive.

Ms. Sui from Shenyang, Liaoning, started to have a fever on April 7. At first she thought it was influenza A, but she was later tested to be infected with the new crown. “When it is ‘yang’, the cough is very severe.”

Qinqin from Guangzhou was infected with the new crown in November last year. Recently, she suddenly developed a fever. When she went to the hospital, she was positive for the new crown nucleic acid. Qinqin said that before she developed a fever, she basically wore a mask when going out, but she took it off when eating in the mall.

A female student in Changsha, Hunan was tested to be infected with the new crown on April 25, and she was “two positive”.

Some netizens said, “Only when it’s sunny will I know that the new crown has been around.”

Epidemic outbreak at Shanghai Auto Show

Netizens in many places in China said that after participating in the Shanghai Auto Show, they became positive and developed symptoms such as fever. A Shanghai netizen said on April 26: “The child went to the auto show on April 22. He had a slight cough on the 24th and a low-grade fever of 37.8 on the 25th. Today he has a high fever between 39.2 and 39.7. In the afternoon, he went to the hospital’s fever clinic and was diagnosed with the new crown. Not being by her side, unable to take care of her, worried and uncomfortable.”

A netizen in Shenzhen developed symptoms such as chills and cough after participating in the Shanghai Auto Show from April 17 to 21, and tested positive for the new crown (CCP virus) on April 23. He said that the symptoms of his infection this time were much more obvious than those of last year’s infection.

A netizen in Guangzhou started to have a low-grade fever after returning from the Shanghai Auto Show, and then had repeated fevers. He went to the hospital in the early morning of April 22 and tested positive for the new crown.

A Hangzhou female netizen said that her boyfriend was infected after participating in the Shanghai Auto Show from April 17 to 19, and had a high fever on April 20. On April 21, she was also infected, and both she and her boyfriend were infected for the first time.

Some Twitter netizens also said that after the Shanghai Auto Show, five people around them became positive, and two car critics also became positive, and some of them recovered positively twice within half a year.

There are also exhibitors from the car factory who said that although the exhibition hall is disinfected every day, several colleagues and staff have already had high fever or positive symptoms.

Shanghai infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong gave a speech on “Secondary Infection of the New Crown” on April 20. He warned that if the virus mutates, secondary infections will slowly appear, usually on a small scale, but if another The first wave of virus mutation effectively broke through the human body’s immune barrier, and the second wave will form the peak of infection.

Infected patients reappear in hospitals across the country

Recently, a large number of infected patients have appeared in hospitals in Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Hunan, Shanxi, Henan, Jiangsu, Sichuan, Guangdong and other places. The Guangzhou Health Commission issued a notice on April 7: Medical institutions are not allowed to close fever clinics at will.

Lv Fangfang, Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Run Run Shaw Hospital Affiliated to Zhejiang University School of Medicine, said that most of the positive patients who have been treated recently are people who have not been infected before, and Eryang is mainly returned.

Lu Fangfang reminded that at present, the mutant strain XBB of the new crown has been detected locally, and patients who have passed the test before may be reinfected.

Professor Hu Bijie, Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Zhongshan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University in Shanghai, said that most of the positive infections detected in recent days are first-time infections, and there are very few “two positive” infections. In principle, “two yang” infection will have milder symptoms than the first infection.

Huang Jing, director of the fever clinic at the Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, said, “Judging from the current situation of the fever clinic, the overall symptoms are mainly mild, usually fever and flu-like symptoms. Some of the positive cases are first-time infections.”

The president of Dezhou Chaoyang Hospital posted on Weibo, “The new crown virus has not disappeared, it is still with us. Since the opening, there are still patients with post-infection syndrome of the new crown virus in my outpatient clinic. 50% of the total number of outpatients from the beginning 20% so far.”

On April 26, He Qinghua, the first-level inspector of the Department of Communication and Prevention of the Chinese Communist Party’s CDC, said that the epidemic situation in various places is in a state of sporadic sporadic sporadic, and the epidemic situation in some areas shows signs of a slight increase.

However, Li Tong, chief physician of the Department of Respiratory and Infectious Diseases at Beijing You’an Hospital, once warned that from the perspective of the principle of infectious disease transmission, the concentration of people during the May Day holiday will definitely pose a risk of infection.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)