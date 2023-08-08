The Cold Atom Laboratory enables exploration of the rest of the universe

In the new “Cold Atom” quantum physics laboratory located on the International Space Station, “NASA” has released a new update for the laboratory that studies cooling atoms to the maximum degree, which is zero, and it is the “revolutionary” project led by the Moroccan scientist Kamal Al-Wadghiri.

Hespress electronic newspaper contacted Al-Wadghiri, who revealed that “the project was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2018, and it is currently possible to take atoms and then convert them into the coldest thing in the universe through the use of laser technology.”

And the Moroccan scientist added, “This very cold matter will enable us to create innovative means and tools to study and possibly discover the details of ‘black matter’ or ‘black energy’, and all things that we do not know anything about until now,” noting that “what mankind has discovered to The limits of the clock within the universe do not exceed 5 percent, and through this laboratory we can devise new tools that may enable us, according to the possibilities that we set, to discover the remaining 95 percent of the universe.

And the project supervisor stated, “The method currently available to know and understand other things within the universe is that which is found in the laboratory, through which quantum physics can produce new means that may enable us to bypass staying confined only to studying light through space.”

“Dark matter and black energy make up 95 percent of the universe, which is still difficult for us humans to understand clearly, as we know its existence, but we cannot control it accurately,” says the same speaker.

Al-Wadghiri revealed, “This is the first time that humanity has sent a laboratory to space with a specific and precise goal, which is to devise new methods that will help us understand the rest of the universe,” noting that “the new update launched by NASA came after making new discoveries that will be announced soon.” .

And the Moroccan scientist added: “These means and mechanisms through which this laboratory was established took humanity exactly 100 years. Scientists of the twentieth century showed that cooling atoms to the maximum degree is done through lasers, because atoms walk on the ground at the speed of an airplane, and stopping their movement using lasers enables Cool it down.”

And the same scientist stated that the scientific team that he supervised “includes physicists from different countries of the world,” adding: “From 2018 to the current year, we learned a lot of things inside the Cold Atom laboratory, which are discoveries that may enable us to know things that we did not expect.” Anything about it and thus the achievement of new and advanced inventions.

The spokesman continued: “It is my work that should speak about me, in addition to being very proud of my Moroccanness, and I also consider myself fortunate to supervise and be involved in a group of major projects in space that are being carried out by the American agency “NASA”, calling at the same time “Moroccan youth to Confidence in themselves, and seriousness in their work, because nothing is impossible for them at all.”