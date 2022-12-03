Listen to the audio version of the article

The government could intervene in support of families to reduce the impact of the increase in payroll for domestic workers and carers. The measure would be included as an amendment to the budget law. A hypothesis that the Undersecretary of Labor Claudio Durigon spoke about: a fund, said the Northern League exponent, “destined not only to compensate in some way for the effect of high wages, but also to give an answer to undeclared work ».

Sting risk for families

As a result of the automatic adjustment of wages to inflation which could be triggered in the absence of an agreement between employers’ associations and trade unions, families could pay more than 9% more for domestic help from January. The alarm on the increase in costs had been raised by Fidaldo (the Italian federation of domestic work), while for the president of Assindatcolf, Andrea Zini, the increase could push many people to reduce their hours or take refuge in the informal sector. According to Fidaldo’s calculations, for a full-time carer the increase would be around 125 euros per month which, also considering thirteenth month, holidays and severance pay, would lead to an annual increase of almost 2 thousand euros. The contract provides that in the absence of an agreement with the trade unions, an inflation adjustment of 80% of the November price index will take place, which is currently at 11.8% on a provisional basis. In practice, the increase could reach 9.44%. If the family has to take care of a non self-sufficient person, the expense can reach up to 30,000 euros per year (including replacements for holidays and rest periods of the main carer) and the burden is close to 3,000.

Durigon: a fund to compensate for the high salaries of housekeepers

“Alongside the sacrosanct right of those who work to see their paychecks increased, families must also be defended, we cannot look the other way,” said Durigon in an interview with Qn. And he announced an intervention: «As we have already done to calm the effect of high energy costs on bills. Finding a balance point. How? “One could think of an ad hoc fund, to be included already in the Budget Law, intended not only to offset in some way the effect of high wages, but also to give an answer to undeclared work”.