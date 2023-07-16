Fans discover Messi in Publix doing market – EntornoInteligente

The star from Rosario caused a sensation in the American city, where he already did his first training session and this Sunday he will be presented as a brand new reinforcement for Inter Miami

This Thursday, Lionel Messi He trained at Inter Miami and began his stage in the United States MLS. Along with his family, the Rosario crack settled in the city of Florida and showed himself as one more. The 36-year-old Argentine star was seen while shopping in a supermarket and the photos quickly went viral. La Pulga was shown without any kind of outfit to hide from people; quite the contrary, as usual, he agreed to take pictures with some of his new neighbors.

The flea He arrived in Miami this Wednesday and although he has not yet signed the contract that will link him to the Inter Miami for a season, this Thursday he held his first training session, which was behind closed doors. It is expected that once he initials his signature, he will be presented this Sunday afternoon at a very special event.

The smiling girl next to Lio

Meanwhile, Leo appeared like any other son of the neighbor and he himself was the one who took care of doing the shopping. Wearing shorts, a t-shirt and flip-flops, as if he were on vacation, he went to the store called Publixwhere he was portrayed with the little monkey in which the first provisions for the Messi family are noted.

True to his simplicity and not wanting to hide from people, Leo was recognized. The gestures of the public around him were surprised and then happy to see that the best footballer in the world agreed to take pictures. In the image in which the captain of the world champion Argentine team appears with a girl, you can see his children. In another of the postcards he agrees to a selfie with a boy.

A happy fan with Leo Messi

They were some of the many lucky ones who managed to immortalize a moment with the best soccer player on the planet, who enjoyed his first hours since his arrival. Like on a Wednesday night where shared a dinner with his family, his father, Jorge Messi and Diego Torres. The former Uruguayan soccer player was also at the gastronomic venue Diego Forlan.

Leo has already revolutionized Miami and will soon do so in every city he visits with his brand new team in which he will have one of his friends and ex-Barcelona as a partner, Sergio Busquetsin addition to being directed byGerard Martinosomeone with whom he worked in the Argentine national team and the team itself cule.

Leo is recognized and a man asks him for another photo

Messi lives a change of air that suits him very well. He chose to get out of a full pressure environment such as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)where he decided not to renew his contract, and moved to a very different context, of greater tranquility and although with a lower level competition, in clear rise as the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Accustomed to big challenges and with his super competitive spirit, Leo has on the horizon leading a team that is still last in the Eastern Conference and that has ten games without wins con seven losses and three draws in a row. He has 18 points and is 11 behind the last one who is entering the playoff zone today to be able to access the playoffs later. There are 13 dates of the regular phase left and this Saturday they will visit St. Louis Cityfrom 9:30 p.m., even without the presence of La Pulga.

Meanwhile, there is a furor in the vicinity of the stadium of the Inter Miamiwhere the shirts with the two team models and the number 10 shirt began to appear. These jackets fly because of the passion of the fans who can’t wait to see Messi displaying his magic. Less to go.

The lady smiles and cannot believe that she has shared the purchases with the best soccer player in the world, who is next to her

