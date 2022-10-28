In the summer and autumn of this year, many friends who were afraid of heat and dryness held an eager heart for rain, hoping that “the storm will come more violently”.

Finally, from the evening of October 26, the long-lost rain came. Mr. Li, who lives in Kaifu District, Changsha City, said that after a long drought, the rain is a bit like autumn rain, but it still feels small.

How long will this rain last? Is it enough to quench your thirst?

The situation is severe, and the area of ​​extreme drought accounts for 97.6% of the province

Since July, Hunan has maintained sunny, hot and high temperature weather for a long time, with little rainfall, high temperature, low water levels in rivers and lakes, and large evaporation all exceeding the same period of the year, and the drought situation is extremely severe.

The meteorological drought monitoring on October 26 showed that 122 counties (cities, districts) in the province maintained a level of severe drought or above; 113 counties (cities, districts) were at the extreme drought level, and the area of ​​extreme drought accounted for 97.6% of the province. There are 101 counties (cities, districts) with more than 40 consecutive days of severe drought, and 68 counties (cities, districts) including Xinshao, Jishou, Baojing, Guiyang, Lianyuan and other 68 counties (cities, districts) with more than 30 consecutive days of severe drought, and the most in Xinshao. up to 79 days.

From July 8 to October 26, the province’s average rainfall was 73.8 mm, which was 81.2% lower than normal, and was the lowest in the historical period since complete meteorological records were available in 1961. Counties (cities) in the province had no effective rainfall days for more than 30 consecutive days. There are 76 counties (cities, districts), of which 63 counties (cities, districts) have more than 60 days, 21 counties (cities, districts) including Lengshuitan, Changning, Leiyang have more than 90 consecutive days without rain, and Lengshuitan has the longest 113 days (since July 5). The province’s average temperature was 27.1°C, 2.2°C higher than the same period of the previous year, the highest in history since the complete meteorological record began in 1961.

Chasing clouds and rain, light to moderate rain in northern and central Hunan

“Changsha No. 46 shot point application, 270 azimuth, go west, hit!” At 10:20 on October 27, after the Changsha artificial rain enhancement operator got the approval of the airspace application, 4 rain enhancement bombs drilled into the cloud layer and exploded in sequence . From the evening of October 26 to 11:00 on the 27th, the Changsha Meteorological Bureau carried out 26 rounds of ground rocket rain enhancement operations in Xiangjiang New District, Kaifu District, Yuhua District, Wangcheng District, Changsha County, Liuyang City, and Ningxiang City. This operation has achieved remarkable results, with light rains generally falling at 265 stations (95%) in the city, with an average rainfall of 4.1 mm. Similarly, rocket teams from all over the province are chasing Nimbus.

“It’s not easy to wait for this rain. As long as there is a job opportunity, we must ensure that the ‘timely rain’ can be laid as soon as possible.” Tang Lin, deputy director of the Provincial Weather Modification Leading Group Office, said from 16:00 to 16:00 on October 26th At 16:00 on the 27th, 71 counties (cities, districts) in 13 cities and prefectures in the province carried out 222 artificial rain enhancement operations with ground artillery, rockets and smoke stoves. According to meteorological monitoring, from 16:00 on October 26th to 16:00 on the 27th, there were light to moderate rains in central and northern Hunan. Heavy rain in the west.

According to the assessment of the meteorological department, the accumulated precipitation increased by about 111 million cubic meters, adding valuable water resources for drought relief.

In the next week, the drought in the north of central Hunan will ease

The Meteorological Department predicts that as of the 29th, the province will maintain the process of cooling and rainfall. Among them, it was moderately rainy in central and northern Hunan on the 27th, and light to moderate rain in northern Hunan on the 28th. From the 29th to the 30th, affected by the transit of the high-altitude trough, the province was mainly cloudy and cloudy, and there were scattered light rains in western Hunan and southern Hunan. From October 31st to November 2nd, the weather in the province is mainly cloudy to sunny.

Meteorological experts reminded that before the 28th, southern Hunan had high temperature, high temperature and little rain, and the forest fire danger level was extremely high.

Is this rain enough to quench your thirst? Xie Yijun, chief expert of climate forecasting at the Provincial Climate Center, predicted that in the next week, due to the influence of the precipitation process, the drought in the area north of central Hunan will ease.