The regional coordinator of Forza Italia Nazario Pagano and the new provincial coordinator of Forza Italia as well as president of the Regional Council Lorenzo Sospiri made the candidacy for the regional elections official in Antonio Zaffiri, former president of the Province and current vice mayor of Collecorvino.





“Today – said Nazario Pagano, we make this candidacy official. Zaffiri is a person with great administrative ability which he demonstrated first in the Province and then in Collecorvino as mayor and then vice mayor. For us it is a source of pride to have him at our side and on our list.





We also know the man and the politician for his moral integrity. Sighs: “Three bridges over the Saline, opening of the hotel industry, study of the Cohesion Funds. These are just some of the measures that we carried out with Antonio Zaffiri when he was president. For us, the interest in the province of breaking latest news is a priority and we thought that the province could and should have a representative candidate of the territory.





I think Zaffiri will be a big surprise for the next regionals. Collecorvino is a laboratory for us and the Vestina area still has many challenges to overcome. The new candidate Antonio Zaffiri explains that: “I thank everyone for welcoming me and I am honored to be part of Forza Italia and the choice we made was made with a view to creating the growth of our territory. Now I bring my experience as a gift twenty years as administrator with the aim of working for the territory and trying to solve citizens’ problems. I will also work for further growth of Forza Italia in the province of breaking latest news.”



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

