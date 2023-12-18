Walking even 2 minutes a day is good for your health, but only if you do it at the right time

Even a simple two-minute walk can give us immediate physical benefits. Getting regular exercise is crucial for health, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and adding years to our lives. A healthy lifestyle, which includes physical activity, can protect us from health problems. In particular, a new study suggests that even just a few minutes of walking can significantly improve your health, provided you do it at the right time.

It's recommended that you get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, although the benefits only increase with each minute of added movement. However, researchers have delved into the benefits of minimal exercise and are finding encouraging results.

Any type of physical activity can have a positive effect on health, reducing the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer and more. More and more research suggests that brisk walking, even for short periods of time, can be a simple and accessible way to improve your health at any fitness level.

Walking is also beneficial for heart health. When we walk, the heart pumps faster, which increases blood circulation, delivering more oxygen and nutrients to cells and aiding in the removal of waste products. But, it’s useful to walk at the right time of day. A recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that walking 30-45 minutes a day (about 4,000 steps) can significantly improve heart-related causes of mortality. Now, a new study published in the journal Sports Medicine has found that people can get some of those same benefits by doing a walk of just two minutes, provided they move immediately after a meal.

Study subjects who took short walks after eating experienced more gradual changes in their blood sugar levels, helping them to avoid blood sugar spikes which in some people can trigger insulin resistance, a precursor to diabetes. By moving your body within 60-90 minutes after a meal, you will get the best results. So, even a short walk can have immediate physical benefits, as long as it’s done at the right time.