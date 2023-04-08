The air in Santiago de Cali has maintained a good behavior and good quality in recent weeks, despite the wrong environmental practices.

Balance generated by the Air Quality Monitoring and Surveillance System of the capital of Valle del Cauca, which reported that these bad environmental practices go through the increase in the number of vehicles and by the number of internal trips.

The quarterly evaluation of the historical behavior of particulate matter at this time of year registers an increase in its concentration.

This is based on the result of the increase in the temperature, humidity and the reduction of winds and rains in our region.

Currently, the Monitoring and Surveillance System reports ICA (Air Quality Index) 53 values ​​at the station UniValle, which classifies the air quality as ‘acceptable’.

Reference values ​​established by the World Health Organization (WHO):

• 0 a 50: Good air quality.

• 51 a 100: Acceptable air quality.

• 101 a 150: Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

• 151 a 200: Unhealthy air quality.

• 201 a 300: Very unhealthy air quality.

• 301 a 500: Hazardous air quality.

Experts indicate that the strategic The geographical location of the Valle del Cauca capital mitigates the risk of deterioration of air quality.

The 3,000 meters of average altitude of the Central Cordillera serve as a natural barrier against particulate matter that comes from forest fires and that drags the current of winds of the Orinoco.

Wilson Salas, coordinator of the Air Quality Group of the Administrative Department of Environmental Management (DAGMA), considered It is urgent that citizens begin to become aware of the effects of behaviors on air quality from the city.

Also, the official suggested implementing sustainable mobility plans from companies and incorporate into their lives as citizens the active means of transport such as walking, using the bicycle, etc.

Comments