Like every morning, since he was on vacation in Lignano, he had decided to go for a swim in the sea for about fifteen minutes.

But on Wednesday 17 August, an illness that hit him while he was in the water, was fatal to Luciano Pizzato, a 65-year-old tourist from the province of Padua.

When his wife, who was near the Bella Italia Efa Village beach, did not see him return around 8.30, he immediately raised the alarm.

So the Lignano Harbor Master’s Office, once the report was received, triggered the search: his body was found in the late morning about a hundred meters from the shore, near the beach office 6 in Pineta.

To notice a shape that was resurfacing from the water were some swimmers.

The alarm was immediately given and the lifeguards rushed to retrieve it and bring it ashore, alerting the 118 health workers. Attempts to revive the man – also through the use of the defibrillator – continued for over an hour. but unfortunately for the 65-year-old there was nothing to do.

The wife, as soon as she learned of her husband’s death, was seized by an illness and was transported to the hospital in the seaside resort to be subjected to all the investigations.

Local police officers also intervened on the spot. The magistrate on duty was informed of the fact.

The area where the rescue was carried out was shielded by umbrellas. A long silence fell on the beach during the resuscitation maneuvers.

At the forefront of the rescuers was Filippo Padovani, the coordinator of the lifeguards of Lignano Pineta. “We took turns in five during the heart massage – he says -. The boys really gave their all to try and save the person.

What has happened must remind us that although the sea can be considered a quiet and safe place, it is always advisable to never go into the water alone and, if possible, not to stray too far from the shore, avoiding choosing the times of lower turnout. “.